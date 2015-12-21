From our Current Issue Klondike Sun, November 30, 2016 Check out the November 30th edition of the Klondike Sun for all the latest around Dawson City!

Position: Office & Production Manager (part-time)

AD RECRUITMENT

He/she will find and recruit new advertising clients to support the newspaper.

NEWSPAPER LAYOUT

She/he will assist with the production of the paper – placing of stories, designing of ads and notices; and e-mailing the finished paper to the printer.

OFFICE DUTIES

Answer phone calls, e-mails and faxes; provide information; receive advertisements from clients, manage filing; take any cash payments for ads and subscriptions, and issue receipts; coordinate receipts & bills with our book keeper; assist in filing necessary regulatory forms with federal and territorial agencies. Other duties may include keeping track of production supplies and order as needed, and updating and maintaining the newspaper’s website (klondikesun.com) and social media sites.

COMPUTER SKILLS

Applicants should be proficient with Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop, MS Office, Excel, E-mail programs, and WordPress web development.

HOURS

Averaging 15-20 hours per weekly production period. Suggested regular hours during the day on Monday – Friday.

WAGES

Starting at $18/hr

Please submit a short resume to: Klondikesun@northwestel.net

Note: we request that applicants consider the job carefully for it requires you to move to Dawson City which is known for being beautiful, however a difficult place to find housing.

Applications accepted on an ongoing basis, looking to hire asap.

